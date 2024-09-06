The Putin propaganda chief who the US says is now after American minds
Ann M. Simmons , Thomas Grove , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 06 Sep 2024, 04:38 PM IST
SummaryThe Justice Department has named Sergei Kiriyenko as the curator of some 30 Internet domains aimed at misleading U.S. voters.
Since arriving at the Kremlin, Sergei Kiriyenko’s job has been to make sure the Russian people see only what Vladimir Putin wants them to see. Now U.S. prosecutors say he is trying to do the same for Americans.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less