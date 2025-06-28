Setback to AIADMK-BJP tie-up in Tamil Nadu? AIADMK throws mixed signals, ‘people don't like…’

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has stirred a political row with a prediction that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will form a coalition government in Tamil Nadu following the 2026 state assembly elections.

In an interview published on Friday in Tamil daily Dina Thanthi, Shah noted, “The NDA will for the government in Tamil Nadu after the 2026 assembly elections, and the BJP will be a part of it.”

Amit Shah, addressing recent backlash over his stance on English, clarified in an interview that his comments were misinterpreted. “I said the importance of regional languages should increase,” he explained. “And we should make efforts so that by 2047, all Indians speak in regional languages,” he added.

In what appears to be the opposite of Shah’s victory claim, AIADMK spokesperson and former minister C. Vaigaichelvan downplayed the possibility of a coalition government in Tamil Nadu and noted, “So far, people of Tamil Nadu have not accepted such a coalition government, and it doesn’t look like it.”

Vaigaichelvan noted that their common goal was to defeat the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Hindustan Times reported.

However, his remarks and political opinions about Tamil Nadu’s 2026 elections sparked strong reactions from the ruling party.

DMK Spokesperson TKS Elangovan said, “They will not win. Even AIADMK people will not vote for the BJP. They have insulted Anna and Periyar. The number of MLAs they have now will reduce further.”

On June 22, Hindu Munnani's Lord Muruga devotees conference was held in Madurai, in which leaders of the BJP and AIADMK took part, and the playing of a video clip, allegedly critical of the Dravidian icons Periyar EV Ramasamy, DMK founder CN Annadurai and late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi, kicked up a political row.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin launched a scathing attack on the BJP and its alliance with AIADMK, accusing them of attempting to divide the people of the state on the basis of religion and caste.

As reported by PTI, speaking in Tirupathur district on Friday, Stalin said, “Those in the Centre are trying to divide the people of Tamil Nadu in the name of religion, caste, etc., and they are doing this continuously. When they couldn’t do it, they joined with AIADMK here.”

Stalin further slammed what he called “fake spirituality and political drama” by the BJP, alleging that claims of religion being in danger in Tamil Nadu were politically motivated.

The AIADMK and BJP formally reunited on Friday after a nearly two-year split, with Amit Shah announcing that the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly election will be fought under the leadership of AIADMK chief Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

The two parties had previously contested together in the 2019 Lok Sabha and 2021 Assembly elections, but parted ways in September 2023 following political disagreements.

(With inputs from agencies)

