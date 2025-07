‘Several Shiv Sena-UBT MPs, MLAs in touch with me’: Maharashtra BJP’s Girish Mahajan calls Uddhav ‘palatibahaddar'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan said on Sunday that several MPs and MLAs from the Shiv Sena (UBT) were in touch with him and that people do not trust Uddhav Thackeray's leadership.

“Even today, several MLAs and MPs from the Uddhav Thackeray group are in contact with me,” Mahajan claimed while talking to reporters in Solapur on Sunday. “If you don’t believe me, you will witness this for yourself very soon,” he was quoted by new agency PTI as saying.

Mahajan reportedly alleged that Thackeray was a "palatibahaddar” (one who makes a u-turn) and his conduct was immature amid the controversy over the implementation of the three-language policy in the state.

He further claimed that Uddhav Thackeray digressed from his father (Shiv Sena founder) Bal Thackeray’s ideology in his desire to become Maharashtra's chief minister (in 2019) and ruined his political future.

Girish Mahajan's comments came a day after Uddhav Thackeray and his estranged cousin Raj Thackeray, who heads the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), shared the stage at a rally in Mumbai for the first time in nearly two decades.

The event was held after the BJP-led ruling Mahayuti government in Maharashtra withdrew two Government Resolutions (GRs) that introduced Hindi as a third language from Class 1 to Class 5 in state schools.

‘Palatibahaddar’ Last month, while announcing the withdrawal of the two GRs, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis alleged that as the then chief minister, Uddhav Thackeray had accepted the recommendations of the Dr Raghunath Mashelkar committee to introduce a three-language policy from Class 1 to 12 and set up a committee on the policy implementation.

Uddhav Thackeray later dismissed the claim, saying he had appointed a study group on Mashelkar panel suggestions, but the group did not hold even a single meeting.

Referring to the issue, Mahajan said, “It was Uddhav Thackeray’s own government that approved the decision to implement Hindi. The cabinet passed the resolution and the file had his signature. Now he is opposing the very decision he once supported. This is a clear U-turn.”

Calling Uddhav Thackeray a “palatibahaddar”, Mahajan claimed his conduct was immature.

“He has changed his stance only to oppose the present government. The results of the upcoming zilla parishad, panchayat samiti and municipal elections will show how much public trust each leader holds,” he said.

Mahajan also accused Uddhav Thackeray of abandoning his father Bal Thackeray’s ideology.

“He sidelined Balasaheb’s Hindutva to join hands with Sharad Pawar’s NCP and the Congress (after the 2019 state assembly polls). In his desire to become chief minister, he has ruined his own political future,” the BJP leader claimed.