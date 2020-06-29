NEW DELHI : Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday accused the Sonia Gandhi-led Congress of running anti-India propaganda and doing politics over the border clashes with China.

Shah’s comments are likely to intensify the political war of words between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress .

India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will win both the battles, Shah said in an interview to news agency Asian News International(ANI). “Let me make it clear. Under PM Modi’s leadership, India is going to win both the battles."

The prime minister asked the home ministry to help the Delhi government after the deputy chief minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, said Delhi will have 550,000 cases by July-end, according to Shah. “Soon after, a coordination meeting was called and a number of decisions, including testing of all individuals in containment zones, were taken. The prime minister and the Union government have the responsibility of the entire country. The prime minister asked me to immediately help the Delhi government, which is also working hard," he said.

Testing has increased, contact tracing been intensified, and the situation is getting better in Delhi, he said.

Shah also took on the Congress over China. “We are fully capable of handling anti-India propaganda but it is painful when a former president of a big political party does ochhi rajneeti (petty politics) at a time of crisis. It is a matter of introspection for him and his party that their hashtag is being taken forward by Pakistan and China," Shah said in a reference to Rahul Gandhi in the interview telecast on Sunday. Shah’s comments came in response to a question in the interview about the hashtag “Surender Modi", which Rahul Gandhi had tweeted.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala posted a reaction to Shah’s interview on Twitter. “Mr. Amit Shah. Talk of fighting with Corona and China, but turn away from reality. The country stands fourth on the Corona transmission... Not by giving interviews, the battle will be won by facing reality."

