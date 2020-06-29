Shah says Congress doing politics over conflict with China

Shah also took on the Congress over China. “We are fully capable of handling anti-India propaganda but it is painful when a former president of a big political party does ochhi rajneeti (petty politics) at a time of crisis. It is a matter of introspection for him and his party that their hashtag is being taken forward by Pakistan and China," Shah said in a reference to Rahul Gandhi in the interview telecast on Sunday. Shah’s comments came in response to a question in the interview about the hashtag “Surender Modi", which Rahul Gandhi had tweeted.