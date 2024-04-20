'Shahzada will leave Wayanad too': PM Modi's dig at Rahul Gandhi
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said during a public meeting in Nanded, Maharashtra, that Rahul Gandhi would leave Wayanad the way he “fled” the Amethi constituency.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a dig at Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi by calling him a "shehzada [prince]" on Saturday. The Prime Minister told people at a public meeting in Nanded, Maharashtra, that Gandhi would leave Wayanad the way he "fled" the Amethi constituency.