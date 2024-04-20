'Shahzada will leave Wayanad too': PM Modi's dig at Rahul Gandhi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said during a public meeting in Nanded, Maharashtra, that Rahul Gandhi would leave Wayanad the way he “fled” the Amethi constituency.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a dig at Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi by calling him a "shehzada [prince]" on Saturday. The Prime Minister told people at a public meeting in Nanded, Maharashtra, that Gandhi would leave Wayanad the way he "fled" the Amethi constituency. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rahul Gandhi lost Congress stronghold Amethi seat to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union minister Smriti Irani in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. He, however, retained his other seat, Wayanad. Gandhi has already filed his nomination from the Wayanad seat for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. The Congress has yet to declare its candidate for the Amethi seat. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Referring to Rahul Gandhi, PM Modi said, "Shehzade and his gang are waiting for voting to happen in Wayanad on April 26. The moment voting will conclude in Wayanad... they [Congress] will look for a safe seat after April 26. They will have to field him from somewhere else."

PM Modi also took a veiled attack on Congress' former chief Sonia Gandhi. He said some INDIA bloc leaders left the Lok Sabha and moved to the Rajya Sabha as they had no courage to contest elections.

"Whatever claims these people make, the truth is that Congress leaders have already accepted defeat even before the announcement of elections. This is the very reason that a few of their leaders, who used to contest and win Lok Sabha seats, have this time entered through the Rajya Sabha route," PM Modi said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This year, Sonia Gandhi was elected to the Rajya Sabha unopposed. She had informed that she won't contest the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

PM Modi was in Nanded, Maharashtra, to campaign for BJP candidates from Nanded and Hingoli seats.

Speakign at the rally, PM Modi said the INDIA bloc constituents were contesting the elections against each other in 25 percent seats. "After (the election results on) June 4, they will be fighting more with each other," he said. He also mentioned Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan statement against the Congress. The CPI(M), which Vijayan belongs to, is an ally of the INDIA bloc. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

