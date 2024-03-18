Active Stocks
Mon Mar 18 2024 15:55:53
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 149.60 5.69%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 972.20 2.75%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 417.40 -0.51%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 730.70 -0.18%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,082.00 0.32%
Business News/ Politics / News/  'Modi ji twisting 'Shakti' remark': Rahul Gandhi clarifies after PM Modi's 'jaan ki baazi' attack
BackBack

'Modi ji twisting 'Shakti' remark': Rahul Gandhi clarifies after PM Modi's 'jaan ki baazi' attack

Devesh Kumar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was quick to take exception to Rahul Gandhi's remark and slammed the Congress leader for making ‘Shakti’ remark

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses the Bharat Jodo Nyay Manzil - INDIA Rally, at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Sunday (ANI)Premium
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses the Bharat Jodo Nyay Manzil - INDIA Rally, at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Sunday (ANI)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday found himself in the middle of a storm for his “Shakti" remarks at the closing ceremony of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Mumbai. In the heat of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was quick to take exception to Rahul Gandhi's remark and slammed the Congress leader for making such comments. After facing backlash, Rahul Gandhi issued a clarification on Monday and blamed PM Modi for “twisting" his remarks.

“Modi ji does not like my words, he always tries to change their meaning by twisting them in some way or the other because he knows that I have spoken a deep truth. The Shakti that I mentioned, the Shakti that we are fighting, is the mask of that power, Modi ji," Rahul Gandhi said in a long post on X.

The developments triggered Rahul Gandhi's speech in Mumbai on Sunday where he attacked the ruling BJP and PM Modi on various issues including the tampering allegations against Electronic Voting Machines (EVM).

“There is a word 'Shakti' (might) in Hinduism. We are fighting against a Shakti (might of the state). The question is, what is that Shakti and what does it entail for us? The soul and integrity of EVMs have been traded to the King (Modi). This is a fact. Not just EVMs but every autonomous institution of the country, be it the ED, CBI or Income Tax department, have traded their spines to the Centre," Rahul Gandhi said at the closing ceremony of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

‘Will sacrifice my life…’: PM Modi's sharp attack on Rahul Gandhi

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, PM Modi didn't lose the opportunity to attack Rahul Gandhi on the “Shakti" remark and said that the Congress is claiming to be fighting against Shakti but for him “every mother, every daughter is a form of 'Shakti'."

"They declared that their fight is against Shakti... for me, every daughter, mother, and sister is a personification of Shakti. To those who are raising their voices against Shakti, I accept your challenge. I am willing to sacrifice my life for Shakti," PM Modi said.

 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Devesh Kumar
I cover politics, geo-politics, economy, and technology and have keen interest in understanding and analyzing the complex issues that shape our world. I am committed to delivering well-researched, balanced, and thought-provoking stories that provides insights into the key trends and developments.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 18 Mar 2024, 05:51 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App