Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday found himself in the middle of a storm for his “Shakti" remarks at the closing ceremony of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Mumbai. In the heat of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was quick to take exception to Rahul Gandhi's remark and slammed the Congress leader for making such comments. After facing backlash, Rahul Gandhi issued a clarification on Monday and blamed PM Modi for “twisting" his remarks.

“Modi ji does not like my words, he always tries to change their meaning by twisting them in some way or the other because he knows that I have spoken a deep truth. The Shakti that I mentioned, the Shakti that we are fighting, is the mask of that power, Modi ji," Rahul Gandhi said in a long post on X.

The developments triggered Rahul Gandhi's speech in Mumbai on Sunday where he attacked the ruling BJP and PM Modi on various issues including the tampering allegations against Electronic Voting Machines (EVM).

“There is a word 'Shakti' (might) in Hinduism. We are fighting against a Shakti (might of the state). The question is, what is that Shakti and what does it entail for us? The soul and integrity of EVMs have been traded to the King (Modi). This is a fact. Not just EVMs but every autonomous institution of the country, be it the ED, CBI or Income Tax department, have traded their spines to the Centre," Rahul Gandhi said at the closing ceremony of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

‘Will sacrifice my life…’: PM Modi's sharp attack on Rahul Gandhi

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, PM Modi didn't lose the opportunity to attack Rahul Gandhi on the “Shakti" remark and said that the Congress is claiming to be fighting against Shakti but for him “every mother, every daughter is a form of 'Shakti'."

"They declared that their fight is against Shakti... for me, every daughter, mother, and sister is a personification of Shakti. To those who are raising their voices against Shakti, I accept your challenge. I am willing to sacrifice my life for Shakti," PM Modi said.

