'Shameful, casteist': BJP slams Telangana CM Revanth Reddy for ‘Bihari genes’ remark, says ‘strange plan to divide'
The BJP has decided to corner the Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy on the issue and demanded that Congress, and other members of I.N.D.I.A alliance condemns the comments and asks him to apologize
The newly inducted Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has ignited a political storm through his alleged remarks related to the “Bihari genes" of his predecessor K Chandrashekar Rao. The BJP has decided to corner the new CM on the issue and demanded that Congress, and other members of I.N.D.I.A alliance condemn the comments and ask him to apologize.
"Your chief minister calls one region's DNA weak and makes very shameful casteist remarks against his own party leaders (who are in Bihar), this is very unfortunate. We condemn it. The Congress party should also condemn it if they have even a little understanding of the significance of unity in the country," the senior BJP leader said while questioning Congress' leadership silence on the issue.
The North vs South debate has featured several times since Congress defeated the ruling BRS in the state while the BJP was nowhere close to victory in the results. Earlier, DMK MP DNV Senthil Kumar also made some objectionable references to Hindi-speaking states in Parliament while speaking on BJP's failures in South India.
