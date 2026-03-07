'Shameful': PM Modi criticises Mamata Banerjee for remarks on President Droupadi Murmu

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her Trinamool Congress (TMC) have once again found themselves at the centre of a controversy. On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the TMC for their remarks on President Droupadi Murmu.

Taking to X, PM Modi wrote, "This is shameful and unprecedented. Everyone who believes in democracy and the empowerment of tribal communities is disheartened. The pain and anguish expressed by Rashtrapati Ji, who herself hails from a tribal community, has caused immense sadness in the minds of the people of India. The TMC government of West Bengal has truly crossed all limits. Their administration is responsible for this insult to the President..."

PM Modi posted a video of some of President Murmu's remarks and accused the TMC of treating Santhal culture casually, and pointed out that the President is herself a member of a tribal community.

President Murmu slams TMC The remarks by PM Modi came hours after President Droupadi Murmu criticised the government for changing the venue of the International Santhal Conference. Murmu, who was in North Bengal and was the chief guest at an event today, questioned the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government on why the venue was changed from Bidhannagar to Goshaipur, where many people did not attend.

Earlier today, Murmu addressed a gathering of tribals at Bidhannagar near Siliguri and said that Banerjee was like her “younger sister”, but also questioned whether the TMC or the party supremo was upset with her, highlighting that nobody was present to receive her.

West Bengal supremo hits out at President Murmu According to a PTI report, Mamata Banerjee on Saturday hit out at Murmu for questioning the pace of development among tribals in the state and accused her of indulging in politics ahead of the Assembly elections "at the behest of the BJP."

Reacting to Murmu's comments during her visit to North Bengal, the TMC supremo alleged that the BJP was using the President's office to malign the state government's image.

She went on to say that it was not always possible for her to attend such programmes, especially in the run-up to the Assembly elections.

"I can welcome you if you come once a year, but if you come during elections, it won't be possible for me to attend your programmes as I am busy with people's rights," she asserted.

The TMC supremo also questioned the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) record on tribal welfare in states ruled by the party.

Questioning Murmu, she said, "Are you aware how the 'saffron party' is snatching away the rights of tribals in BJP-ruled states?"

Referring to the ethnic violence in Manipur, Banerjee said questions must be asked about how tribals were treated in BJP-ruled states. Banerjee further said that President Murmu is speaking about tribals, but why was she silent when tribals in Manipur and other BJP-governed states were tortured?