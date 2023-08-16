Sharad Pawar breaks silence on ‘secret’ meeting with nephew Ajit1 min read 16 Aug 2023, 08:29 PM IST
NCP Chief Sharad Pawar clarifies ‘secret’ meeting with nephew Ajit Pawar was a family meeting. Speculation of BJP alliance continues.
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday broke silence over his “secret" meeting with his nephew Ajit who split the party to join the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena-BJP government by leading a mutiny with eight MLAs. Addressing a press conference, Sharad Pawar said it was a family meeting. The meeting has come amid the speculation that Sharad Pawar has been offered a berth at the Union Cabinet in the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre.