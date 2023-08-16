Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday broke silence over his “secret" meeting with his nephew Ajit who split the party to join the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena-BJP government by leading a mutiny with eight MLAs. Addressing a press conference, Sharad Pawar said it was a family meeting. The meeting has come amid the speculation that Sharad Pawar has been offered a berth at the Union Cabinet in the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre.

Clarifying on the meeting, Sharad Pawar has said, “It was a family meeting with Ajit Pawar. I did not go to the media talking about the meeting."

The meeting between NCP founder Sharad Pawar and his nephew and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on August 12 at businessman Atul Chordiya’s residence in the Koregaon Park area had sent political circles abuzz.

His daughter, Supriya Sule, too has reacted to the questions around Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar’s meeting. Supriya Sule said she is not aware of what transpired in last week’s meeting between Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar at the home of a Pune businessman.

“Even before my Dada’s (Ajit Pawar’s) birth, the Pawar and Chordiya families shared a good association as Mr (Atul) Chordiya’s father and Pawar Saheb were together in college. So there is nothing to be surprised if both the families meet," said Sule.

Meanwhie, Sharad Pawar also spoke about the situation in Manipur while attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the state doesn’t seem to hold any importance for him.

“The situation in Manipur is worrying. We wanted the PM to visit northeast once and build confidence among people there, but this did not seem important to the Prime Minister," Sharad Pawar said, adding, “The power of the country is in the hands of the Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies. Their role is to maintain unity in the society, but they are dividing people."

