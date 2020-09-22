Sharad Pawar extends support to 8 suspended MPs, says ‘won't eat for a day’

MUMBAI : Veteran Maharashtra leader and NCP chief Sharad Pawar said he is observing a day-long fast on Tuesday to protest the suspension of eight Rajya Sabha members of the Upper House.

“I will also take part in their (eight suspended Rajya Sabha MPs) movement. I will fast for a day to show support," Sharad Pawar said while addressing a press conference.

Pawar’s decision follows the announcement of a fast by Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh Singh, who said that he was pained by the behaviour of the opposition leaders.

The NCP chief also bemoaned the conduct of Harivansh Singh and the Modi government's decision of "bulldozing" the Opposition in the House.

Opposition to boycott Rajya Sabha

Earlier today, the leader of opposition in the Upper House Ghulam Nabi Azad said that they (Opposition MPs) will boycott the proceedings of the Upper House for the rest of the session till their three demands are met.

While speaking after the Zero Hour, Azad said the opposition will boycott the proceedings of the Rajya House and put forth three demands, including the revoking the suspension of eight MPs. “We will boycott Parliament session until the government accepts our three demands," the senior Congress leader stated.

The MPs, including TMC leader Derek O'Brien and Sanjay Singh of AAP, were suspended for the remaining part of the current session over their "misbehavior" with the House deputy chairman during the passage of the controversial farm bills on Sunday.

The eight MPs were expelled for expressing their opinion, Sharad Pawar said, adding that the deputy chairman did not give priority to (House) rules.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via