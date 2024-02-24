 Sharad Pawar faction NCP (SCP) launches ‘man blowing tura’ symbol: ‘An inspiration to launch a new struggle’ | Watch | Mint
Active Stocks
Fri Feb 23 2024 15:58:13
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 145.50 -0.24%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 759.40 -0.86%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,420.90 0.08%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 337.70 -0.54%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 411.60 -0.65%
Business News/ Politics / News/  Sharad Pawar faction NCP (SCP) launches ‘man blowing tura’ symbol: ‘An inspiration to launch a new struggle’ | Watch
BackBack

Sharad Pawar faction NCP (SCP) launches ‘man blowing tura’ symbol: ‘An inspiration to launch a new struggle’ | Watch

 Written By Sanchari Ghosh

NCP (SCP) launches its party's new symbol in the presence of the party chief Sharad Pawar

Raigad: NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar arrives at Raigad Fort to launch party's new symbol, in Raigad district, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_24_2024_000038B) (PTI)Premium
Raigad: NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar arrives at Raigad Fort to launch party's new symbol, in Raigad district, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_24_2024_000038B) (PTI)

NCP (SCP) launched its party's new symbol 'man blowing tura' in the presence of party chief Sharad Pawar at the Raigad fort on Saturday. Seeking the support of the party workers in bringing a government that works towards the welfare of the common man, the NCP (SCP) chief said, ‘the trumpet will bring happiness to the people.’

“To establish a people’s government, we need to struggle and hence we have to strengthen the trumpet symbol. It is an inspiration to launch a new struggle for people's welfare and a government which works for their upliftment," he said.

Meanwhile, state NCP chief Jayant Patil said the trumpet is a symbol of bravery, victory and inspiration to fight.

“We are seeking the blessings from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj from the fort where his coronation was performed, where he spent the last years of his life and where his samadhi is situated," he said.

The symbol was allotted to the party by the Election Commission of India on Thursday. 

Watch video here:

What does ‘Man blowing turha’ symbol signify?

The trumpet, referred to as 'tutari' in Marathi, is sounded to mark the entry of important persons, ranging from kings earlier to political leaders now.

After the symbol was allotted to the Sharad Pawar faction, the party said in a post on X, "The Tutari in the form of great valour of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj had once deafened the emperor of Delhi. It is a great honour for our party to get Tutari (Man Blowing Turha) as our symbol for upcoming elections. Our Tutari is now ready to shake Delhi's throne under the leadership of Sharadchandra Pawar,"

They quoted lines from a popular poem 'Tutari' written by Jnanpith awardee Kusumagraj.

The NCP, founded by Sharad Pawar, split in July, when Ajit Pawar and eight MLAs joined the Eknath Shinde government. The Election Commission assigned the party name and 'clock' symbol to Ajit Pawar's faction.

(With inputs from agencies)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 24 Feb 2024, 12:03 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App