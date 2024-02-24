NCP (SCP) launched its party's new symbol 'man blowing tura' in the presence of party chief Sharad Pawar at the Raigad fort on Saturday. Seeking the support of the party workers in bringing a government that works towards the welfare of the common man, the NCP (SCP) chief said, ‘the trumpet will bring happiness to the people.’ {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“To establish a people’s government, we need to struggle and hence we have to strengthen the trumpet symbol. It is an inspiration to launch a new struggle for people's welfare and a government which works for their upliftment," he said.

Meanwhile, state NCP chief Jayant Patil said the trumpet is a symbol of bravery, victory and inspiration to fight. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“We are seeking the blessings from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj from the fort where his coronation was performed, where he spent the last years of his life and where his samadhi is situated," he said.

The symbol was allotted to the party by the Election Commission of India on Thursday.

Watch video here: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What does ‘Man blowing turha’ symbol signify? The trumpet, referred to as 'tutari' in Marathi, is sounded to mark the entry of important persons, ranging from kings earlier to political leaders now.

After the symbol was allotted to the Sharad Pawar faction, the party said in a post on X, "The Tutari in the form of great valour of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj had once deafened the emperor of Delhi. It is a great honour for our party to get Tutari (Man Blowing Turha) as our symbol for upcoming elections. Our Tutari is now ready to shake Delhi's throne under the leadership of Sharadchandra Pawar,"

They quoted lines from a popular poem 'Tutari' written by Jnanpith awardee Kusumagraj. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The NCP, founded by Sharad Pawar, split in July, when Ajit Pawar and eight MLAs joined the Eknath Shinde government. The Election Commission assigned the party name and 'clock' symbol to Ajit Pawar's faction.

(With inputs from agencies)

