'Sharad Pawar has been active in state for long; Maharashtra should have progressed but nothing happened': CM Shinde
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde slammed NCP leader Sharad Pawar, saying the former Maharashtra CM did nothing for the state during his long tenure. Shinde expressed confidence the the ruling alliance would maintain a lead over the opposition in Lok Sabha elections in the state.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde hit out at Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar in an interview with PTI news agency.
