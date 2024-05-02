Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, alleging that Modi's speeches are devoid of facts and reality. Speaking in Marathi during an event in Maharashtra's Kolhapur, Pawar remarked, "I have never seen a prime minister earlier whose speeches were not based on facts and reality. He is not satisfied unless he talks about Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar .

Pawar further accused PM Modi of neglecting the fundamental issues faced by the people and instead diverting attention from real concerns. "PM Modi doesn't talk about the basic issues that people face and diverts their attention."

He questioned the decision to conduct the Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra over five phases in 2024, caliming that it allowed Modi ample opportunity for campaigning in the state.

“Wondering why Maharashtra was voting in five phases in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections," Pawar asked, "It is because Modi can campaign here as much as possible...Those in power are worried."

ALSO READ: Sharad Pawar says voting PM Modi back to power is 'dangerous': Wants to bring…

Sharad Pawar alleged that PM Modi's frequent remark that if voted to power, the INDIA bloc would bring reservation based on religion, was an attempt to create social tension. "We have never said this. This is Modi's creation," Pawar was quoted by PTI as saying.

"PM Modi has also been speaking about redistribution of wealth and inheritance tax, which does not have any mention in the Congress manifesto," Sharad Pawar added.

Sharad Pawar had earlier criticized PM Modi by likening him to Russian president Vladimir Putin. “...We fear that a new Putin is in the making in India," Pawar had said.

“I saw the operations of around every Prime Minister including Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, including Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Narasimha Rao, and Manmohan Singh. They wanted to create a new India, but the current PM just offers criticism."

While campaigning in Maharashtra, PM Modi targeted Sharad Pawar, saying, "There is a 'bhatakti atma' (wandering soul) in Maharashtra. If it does not manage success, it spoils others’ good work. Maharashtra has been a victim of it."

In an interview with News 18 on April 29, PM Modi had said that the "trouble in Sharad Pawar's house is their family dispute. Should the daughter get the reins or the nephew?"

Pawar's NCP (SP) is contesting 10 out of 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra as part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance with Shiv Sena (UBT), which is fighting on 21 seats and Congress 17 seats.

(With inputs from PTI)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!