Sharad Pawar slams PM Modi, says 'I've never seen a prime minister who...'
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Sharad Pawar alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi doesn't talk about the basic issues that people face and diverts their attention.
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, alleging that Modi's speeches are devoid of facts and reality. Speaking in Marathi during an event in Maharashtra's Kolhapur, Pawar remarked, "I have never seen a prime minister earlier whose speeches were not based on facts and reality. He is not satisfied unless he talks about Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar.