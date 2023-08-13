Sharad Pawar holds lengthy 'secret' meeting with estranged nephew, says 'will never align with BJP'1 min read 13 Aug 2023, 08:27 PM IST
NCP chief Sharad Pawar meets estranged nephew in ‘secret’ but reaffirms support for Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance.
NCP chief Sharad Pawar held a ‘secret’ meeting with his estranged nephew on Sunday, prompting buzz about yet another bump on the Maharashtra political landscape. The details of the nearly four hour long closed-door meeting remain elusive with Maharashtra NCP president Jayant Patil saying he was not aware of what had transpired. Pawar however reiterated his support for the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance on Sunday evening, insisting that he would ‘never align with BJP’.