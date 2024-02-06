 Sharad Pawar-led NCP faction to approach Supreme Court after EC verdict hands party name, symbol to Ajit Pawar | Mint
Active Stocks
Tue Feb 06 2024 15:57:32
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 144.70 2.26%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 431.40 -1.52%
  1. HCL Technologies share price
  2. 1,624.00 4.43%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 939.45 1.36%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 650.90 1.21%
Business News/ Politics / News/  Sharad Pawar-led NCP faction to approach Supreme Court after EC verdict hands party name, symbol to Ajit Pawar
Back Back
Breaking News

Sharad Pawar-led NCP faction to approach Supreme Court after EC verdict hands party name, symbol to Ajit Pawar

 Livemint

The Sharad Pawar faction has termed the EC's decision as “murder of democracy”.

Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar addresses during a press conference at Party Head Office in Mumbai on Tuesday. (ANI)Premium
Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar addresses during a press conference at Party Head Office in Mumbai on Tuesday. (ANI)

The NCP faction led by Sharad Pawar is set to approach the Supreme Court after the Election Commission allocated the party name and symbol to ‘rebel’ group led by Ajit Pawar. The development came some seven months after the senior politician ‘split’ the NCP to join the BJP-Shiv Sena government in Maharashtra. Party MP Supriya Sule said the group would also look into alternate names and symbols in the coming days. 

“Our documents were fine. Founder member and founder leader of this party is only Sharad Pawar...But now the atmosphere is something else right now. There is an 'adrishya shakti' in the country which is doing all this. We will fight...We will definitely go to Supreme Court...Sharad Pawar will rebuild party," said Sule. 

“Will approach Supreme Court, it is our last hope," added NCP MLA Jayant Patil.

According to the EC, the decision was taken after the laid-out tests of maintainability of such a petition which included tests of aims and objectives of party constitution, test of party constitution and tests of majority both organisational and legislative. Meanwhile the Sharad Pawar faction has termed the EC's decision as “murder of democracy".

ALSO READ: Ajit Pawar's faction is real Nationalist Congress Party, declares Election Commission

Party spokesperson Clyde Crasto however insisted that the news did not come as a surprise.

“Ajit Pawar faction leaders had been continuously saying that they would get the name and the symbol, with date... In 1999, NCP was founded by Sharad Pawar... Everybody knows that the NCP belongs to Sharad Pawar... A few months they claimed the party and the EC gave it to them... Sharad Pawar is the chief of the NCP which is there in 28 states... 25 out of them backed Sharad Pawar. Now the Supreme Court has to tell what the truth behind all of this is..." he added.

Ajit Pawar had walked away with a majority of NCP MLAs in July last year and supported the BJP-Shiv Sena government led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in Maharashtra. He had submitted the petition with the EC two days before he and eight other MLAs took oath as ministers in the Shinde government.

(With inputs from agencies)

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 06 Feb 2024, 09:32 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App