Sharad Pawar-led NCP faction to approach Supreme Court after EC verdict hands party name, symbol to Ajit Pawar
The Sharad Pawar faction has termed the EC's decision as “murder of democracy”.
The NCP faction led by Sharad Pawar is set to approach the Supreme Court after the Election Commission allocated the party name and symbol to ‘rebel’ group led by Ajit Pawar. The development came some seven months after the senior politician ‘split’ the NCP to join the BJP-Shiv Sena government in Maharashtra. Party MP Supriya Sule said the group would also look into alternate names and symbols in the coming days.