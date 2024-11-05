Sharad Pawar makes big remark on retirement amid Maharashtra elections: ’I should stop somewhere’

  • The Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief hinted at retirement amid assembly elections in Maharashtra while campaigning for his grandson Yugendra Pawar. The veteran leader said the party needed to groom leadership that would work for the next 30 years.

Livemint
Updated5 Nov 2024, 03:44 PM IST
NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar.
NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar.(ANI)

Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday hinted at retiring from politics. The senior politician said that he had fought elections 14 times and stressed the need to hand over responsibility to the new generation.

Pawar made the remark during his visit to Baramati to campaign for party candidate and grandson Yugendra Pawar, who will take on his uncle Ajit Pawar in the November 20 Maharashtra assembly polls.

Pawar stated that after completing his Rajya Sabha tenure, he would consider whether to leave his parliamentary position.

Also Read | Sanjay Kumar Verma replaces Rashmi Shukla as Maharashtra’s new DGP

“I am not in power. I am in Rajya Sabha and the last one and a half years are left. I have already contested 14 elections. How many more shall I contest? Every time you have made me win the elections. I should stop somewhere. A new generation should be brought in,” reported ANI, quoting Pawar.

The former chief minister said that he would continue to do social work and would not need any elections for that, adding, “I will not contest in the Lok Sabha. I will not contest any election.”

Also Read | Maharashtra Election: 420 candidates vie for 36 Mumbai seats as poll day nears

Pawar's Rajya Sabha tenure will be completed in 2026.

Meanwhile, addressing a public meeting in Shirsuphal, Pawar acknowledged Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's contribution to Baramati but asserted that the region needs new leadership for its development for the next three decades.

"Now, it's time to prepare for the future. We need to groom leadership that will work for the next 30 years," the former Union minister said, adding that everyone should get an opportunity, and he had never held anyone back.

Also Read | Maharashtra: NCP fields Nawab Malik from Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar seat

In an apparent dig at Ajit Pawar, he said if someone keeps saying he will take everything, people may not say anything but will disapprove of it.

Pawar further said that though he hadn't come to ask for votes recently, the people of Baramati have never disappointed him.

Catch all the Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:5 Nov 2024, 03:44 PM IST
Business NewsPoliticsNewsSharad Pawar makes big remark on retirement amid Maharashtra elections: ’I should stop somewhere’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    152.30
    03:58 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    5.35 (3.64%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    286.15
    03:59 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    2.1 (0.74%)

    Bank Of Baroda share price

    257.80
    03:59 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    5.05 (2%)

    State Bank Of India share price

    849.20
    03:59 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    19.35 (2.33%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

    1,320.80
    03:53 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    44.1 (3.45%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    235.00
    03:56 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    4.2 (1.82%)

    Gillette India share price

    10,519.05
    03:29 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    116.1 (1.12%)

    Suven Pharmaceuticals share price

    1,332.50
    03:29 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    12.85 (0.97%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

    1,548.10
    03:58 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    -82.6 (-5.07%)

    Torrent Power share price

    1,708.00
    03:29 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    -88.75 (-4.94%)

    PB Fintech share price

    1,640.20
    03:57 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    -72.55 (-4.24%)

    Tube Investments Of India share price

    4,180.70
    03:58 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    -179.4 (-4.11%)
    More from Top Losers

    HFCL share price

    127.85
    03:47 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    8.5 (7.12%)

    Jindal Saw share price

    326.10
    03:29 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    16.15 (5.21%)

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    1,014.65
    03:54 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    49.25 (5.1%)

    Oil India share price

    495.45
    03:54 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    23 (4.87%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,255.00-160.00
      Chennai
      80,261.00-160.00
      Delhi
      80,413.00-160.00
      Kolkata
      80,265.00-160.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L-0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Politics

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.