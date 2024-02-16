Sharad Pawar seeks urgent hearing against EC order recognising Ajit Pawar faction as ‘real’ NCP, SC agrees
The Supreme Court agrees to hear Sharad Pawar's plea against the Election Commission's order recognizing the Ajit Pawar faction as the 'real' NCP.
The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a plea filed by Sharad Pawar against the Election Commission of India's order to officially recognise Ajit Pawar-faction as the ‘real’ Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message