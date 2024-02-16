The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a plea filed by Sharad Pawar against the Election Commission of India's order to officially recognise Ajit Pawar-faction as the ‘real’ Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud took note of the submissions of senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for the veteran leader, that the plea needed urgent listing in view of a recent order of the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar.

Singhvi had mentioned the matter for urgent listing saying because of the poll panel's order Sharad Pawar will likely face the whip of Ajit Pawar.

The Maharashtra Speaker had held that the NCP faction led by Ajit Pawar was the ‘real’ NCP and that the anti-defection provisions in the Constitution cannot be used to stifle internal dissent.

On Friday, Narwekar, however, said that no stand in the decision is "unconstitutional" or "arbitrary". "This decision is very clear. A copy of the decision has been provided to the parties. No stand in this decision is unconstitutional or arbitrary. The stand has been justified. Reasons for the same have been stated. So, I think there is no need to further analyse such a tenable and justified decision," he said, according to ANI.

Prior to this, the EC panel had announced on February 6 that the Ajit Pawar faction is the real NCP and also allotted the party's 'clock' symbol to the group.

Highlighting the urgency of the matter, Singhvi sought listing of the plea on February 19 and said that Sharad Pawar's case is worse than Uddhav Thackeray's.

"Now the Sharad Pawar group will be under the party whip when the assembly starts functioning... our case is worse than Uddhav Thackeray as we have not been allotted any alternate poll symbol."

Earlier, the Ajit Pawar faction had filed a caveat in the Supreme Court through advocate Abhikalp Pratap Singh to ensure that no ex-parte order is passed in favour of the Sharad Pawar group if the latter moves the apex court.

(With agency inputs)

