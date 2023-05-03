Sharad Pawar talks about Congress’ ‘arrogance’ during formation of Maha Vikas Aghadi1 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 12:37 AM IST
In an updated version of his Marathi autobiography ‘Lok Majhe Sangati’ (People Accompany Me) which focuses on events post 2015, Pawar accused Congress leaders of stubbornness when discussions were on to form the MVA government
MUMBAI : The Congress suddenly remembers its stature as a national party when it is dealing with other parties and this attitude was evident during the formation of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, NCP leader Sharad Pawar has said.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×