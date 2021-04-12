Sharad Pawar undergoes gall bladder surgery in Mumbai

Sharad Pawar undergoes gall bladder surgery in Mumbai1 min read . 12:58 PM IST
- Sharad Pawar was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital on Sunday
MUMBAI : NCP chief Sharad Pawar underwent a gall bladder surgery at a private hospital in Mumbai on Monday, Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik said.
The 80-year-old leader was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital on Sunday.
"A successful laparoscopy surgery was conducted today on our party president Sharad Pawar Saheb's gall bladder by Dr Balsara," Malik said in a statement.
He is in a stable health condition and is recuperating at the hospital, Malik added.
Laparoscopy is a minimally invasive surgical procedure.
Earlier, the NCP president had undergone an emergency endoscopy for the removal of a stone from his bile duct at the hospital on March 30 following which he was advised rest for seven days.
"He was to be operated after 15 days. Accordingly, he got admitted to the hospital yesterday and underwent the surgery this morning," Malik said.
Pawar's party shares power with the Shiv Sena and Congress in Maharashtra.
