Business News/ Politics / News/  Sharad Pawar's party gets new election symbol allotted by Election Commission

Sharad Pawar's party gets new election symbol allotted by Election Commission

Livemint

  • The Sharad Pawar-founded NCP split in July last year after Ajit Pawar and eight other MLAs joined the Eknath Shinde government

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawa

The Election Commission of India on Thursday allotted "man blowing turha (a traditional trumpet)" as the symbol of the Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar, the outfit's spokesperson Clyde Crasto said. "Our candidates will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls on this symbol," he told PTI.

The 'turha' is a traditional trumpet.

The Sharad Pawar-founded NCP split in July last year after Ajit Pawar and eight other MLAs joined the Eknath Shinde government.

The ECI later gave the party name and 'clock' symbol to the faction led by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar.

