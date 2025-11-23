Shashi Tharoor hails Trump-Mamdani meet, says 'love to see more of this in India'; BJP asks ‘will Rahul Gandhi…'

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor lauded the meeting between US President Donald Trump and New York Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani on Saturday, saying, “This is how democracy should work.” He called the unexpected cordial meeting between Trump and Mamdani an example of how political rivals should behave after elections.

Reacting to the rare moment of cooperation in Washington, Tharoor wrote on X, "This is how democracy should work. Fight passionately for your point of view in elections, with no rhetorical holds barred."

"But once it's over, & the people have spoken, learn to cooperate with each other in the common interests of the nation you are both pledged to serve. I would love to see more of this in India -- and am trying to do my part," Tharoor said.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla reacted to Tharoor's remarks. He said in a post on X, “Once again, Shashi Tharoor reminds Congress to put India First not Parivar. To behave democratically and not like sore losers. But will Rahul Gandhi get the message? One more Fatwa loading against Shashi???”

Trump meets Mamdani Tharoor's remarks came a day after Trump met Mamdani at the White House, a meeting that drew attention because of their heated exchanges during the New York mayoral campaign. Mamdani had earlier described himself as "Donald Trump's worst nightmare," while Trump had called him a "100 per cent Communist Lunatic" and a "total nut job."

However, the atmosphere inside the Oval Office on Friday was markedly different. Both leaders appeared cooperative, repeatedly stressing their shared interest in housing, affordability and inflation, issues that dominated Mamdani's campaign and also featured heavily in Trump's 2024 messaging.

Trump said he was "surprised" by how constructive the meeting turned out to be. Calling the discussion "great," he added that Mamdani "is going to surprise some conservative people, actually."

With Mamdani beside him, Trump told reporters, "We're going to be helping him, to make everybody's dream come true, having a strong and very safe New York."

Mamdani also struck a cooperative tone, saying he appreciated that the meeting focused on "shared purpose" rather than ideological disagreements. "There are many places where we disagree, but what mattered today was serving New Yorkers," he said.

Trump downplayed Mamdani's previous criticism of his deportation policies and accusations that he acted like a despot, saying executive responsibility often reshapes a leader's outlook.

Throughout the press briefing, Trump repeatedly stepped in to deflect challenging questions directed at Mamdani.

When a reporter asked Mamdani about past comments comparing Trump to a fascist, Trump interjected, "I've been called much worse than a despot."

Moments later, asked whether he still believed Trump was a fascist, Trump cut in again, saying, "That's OK. You can just say yes. OK? It's easier. It's easier than explaining it. I don't mind."

He also defended Mamdani when questioned about choosing to fly to Washington rather than use lower-emission travel, saying, "I'll stick up for you."

Mamdani, who will take office in January, said he sought the meeting to discuss how the federal government could help ease affordability pressures in New York City. While Trump had previously accused him of being a "communist" and threatened to restrict federal support, he struck a different tone on Friday, acknowledging earlier threats but adding, "We don't want that to happen. I don't think that's going to happen."

Trump had played an aggressive role in the mayoral race, endorsing Andrew Cuomo and warning that New York had "ZERO chance of success" under Mamdani. He also questioned Mamdani's citizenship and suggested he could be arrested if he refused to cooperate with federal immigration authorities.