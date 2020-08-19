The Bharatiya Janata Party opposed Congress leader Shashi Tharoor’s move to summon a parliamentary panel meeting over allegations that Facebook deliberately ignored hate speech by BJP leaders, terming it a partisan move. The Congress, however, accused the BJP of “running shy" of parliamentary scrutiny.

Tharoor, who chairs the committee on information technology, said on Sunday that the panel would be taking up the issue and could summon officials from the social networking platform. Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera on Tuesday justified Tharoor’s decision. “What Shashi Tharoor has done is within the rights of the chairman of the committee and there is nothing wrong in it, but these people are so eager to save Facebook that they are attacking the opposition for it," Khera added.

But senior BJP leaders who are members of the panel said Tharoor was behaving in a partisan manner. They said they would approach Rajya Sabha chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla if Tharoor failed to discharge his duties in a bipartisan manner.

“Shri Tharoor should realise the parliamentary standing committee is an extension of Parliament, not the Congress party. According to the rules of parliament, only the Speaker can summon private persons," Nishikant Dubey, senior BJP leader and member of the IT committee wrote on Twitter on Tuesday morning.

“If at any time any question arises whether the evidence of a person or the production of a document is relevant for the purpose of the Committee, the question is referred to the Speaker whose decision is final," he added.

The Wall Street Journal in a front-page report this weekend said Facebook had decided not to ban BJP leader T. Raja Singh in spite of his allegedly extremist posts on the social media platform.

A Facebook spokesman, Andy Stone, acknowledged to WSJ that Ankhi Das, Facebook’s top public-policy executive in India had raised concerns about the political fallout that would result from designating Singh a dangerous individual, but said her opposition wasn’t the sole factor in the company’s decision and that Facebook is still considering whether a ban is warranted.

The report prompted the Congress to demand a joint parliamentary committee probe. Senior leaders of the party K.C. Venugopal have written to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg calling for a timebound “high-level enquiry" into the leadership and operation of its India team.

Hitting back, law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told reporters on Tuesday, “If the platform in question is a public platform then it is the right of every Indian to express themselves irrespective of the ideology and commitment. People whose political space has shrunk now want to dominate these platforms. This is not right. As far as hate speech is concerned then (former Congress president) Rahul Gandhi had said people will hit PM (Narendra) Modi with sticks—is it not hate speech? Is he not instigating violence?"

People in the know said the panel could become a political battlefield in two meetings slated for 1 and 2 September.

Pretika Khanna contributed to the story.

