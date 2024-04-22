“This is a very disgraceful speech made by the Prime Minister. The fact is that people realise that when he says that the Congress party is going to take all your wealth and give to it to the Muslim, this is just a nakedly communal appeal which normally any civilised Election Commission would disallow and warn the candidate for speaking like this. It is simply not decent. Secondly, this has never happened. The Congress party is constantly accused by Mr Modi of having ruled the country for 65 years. Have we taken away people's wealth and given it to the Muslim community?...How can the Prime Minister talk like this? I am truly disappointed," the Thiruvananthapuram MP said.

(With inputs from agencies)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!