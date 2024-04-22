Shashi Tharoor lambasts ‘disgraceful speech’ by PM Modi: ‘Nakedly communal appeal that EC should…’
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor criticizes PM Modi for making a communal speech during a recent poll event, calling it disgraceful and indecent. Tharoor questions Modi's claims about Congress party taking away wealth to give to Muslims, expressing disappointment in the PM's language.
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi in no uncertain terms on Monday amid furore over a recent poll speech.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message