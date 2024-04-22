Active Stocks
Shashi Tharoor lambasts ‘disgraceful speech’ by PM Modi: ‘Nakedly communal appeal that EC should…’

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor criticizes PM Modi for making a communal speech during a recent poll event, calling it disgraceful and indecent. Tharoor questions Modi's claims about Congress party taking away wealth to give to Muslims, expressing disappointment in the PM's language.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi in no uncertain terms on Monday amid furore over a recent poll speech. 

“This is a very disgraceful speech made by the Prime Minister. The fact is that people realise that when he says that the Congress party is going to take all your wealth and give to it to the Muslim, this is just a nakedly communal appeal which normally any civilised Election Commission would disallow and warn the candidate for speaking like this. It is simply not decent. Secondly, this has never happened. The Congress party is constantly accused by Mr Modi of having ruled the country for 65 years. Have we taken away people's wealth and given it to the Muslim community?...How can the Prime Minister talk like this? I am truly disappointed," the Thiruvananthapuram MP said.

 

(With inputs from agencies)

Published: 22 Apr 2024, 02:37 PM IST
