Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Politics / News/  Shashi Tharoor lambasts ‘disgraceful speech’ by PM Modi: ‘Nakedly communal appeal that EC should…’

Shashi Tharoor lambasts ‘disgraceful speech’ by PM Modi: ‘Nakedly communal appeal that EC should…’

Livemint

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor criticizes PM Modi for making a communal speech during a recent poll event, calling it disgraceful and indecent. Tharoor questions Modi's claims about Congress party taking away wealth to give to Muslims, expressing disappointment in the PM's language.

Shashi Tharoor lambasts ‘disgraceful speech’ by PM Modi: ‘Nakedly communal appeal that EC should…’

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi in no uncertain terms on Monday amid furore over a recent poll speech.

“This is a very disgraceful speech made by the Prime Minister. The fact is that people realise that when he says that the Congress party is going to take all your wealth and give to it to the Muslim, this is just a nakedly communal appeal which normally any civilised Election Commission would disallow and warn the candidate for speaking like this. It is simply not decent. Secondly, this has never happened. The Congress party is constantly accused by Mr Modi of having ruled the country for 65 years. Have we taken away people's wealth and given it to the Muslim community?...How can the Prime Minister talk like this? I am truly disappointed," the Thiruvananthapuram MP said.

(With inputs from agencies)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.