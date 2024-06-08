Shashi Tharoor on not getting invited to Modi's swearing-in ceremony: 'Will watch India-Pakistan match...'
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor plans to watch India-Pakistan cricket match instead of attending Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony for a record third term.
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor is likely to be watching an India-Pakistan cricket match as Narendra Modi takes oath for a record third term. The newly re-elected lawmaker told reporters that he had not been invited to the swearing-in ceremony slated to take place on Sunday. Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi is set to take the oath at 7:15 pm.