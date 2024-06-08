Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor plans to watch India-Pakistan cricket match instead of attending Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony for a record third term.

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor is likely to be watching an India-Pakistan cricket match as Narendra Modi takes oath for a record third term. The newly re-elected lawmaker told reporters that he had not been invited to the swearing-in ceremony slated to take place on Sunday. Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi is set to take the oath at 7:15 pm. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“I have not been invited to the swearing-in, so I'll be watching the (India vs Pakistan) match," he told ANI after the Congress parliamentary party meeting here on Saturday.

India and Pakistan are set to play a World Cup T-20 match in the United States on June 9 at around 8 PM IST. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

