Shashi Tharoor on not getting invited to Modi's swearing-in ceremony: 'Will watch India-Pakistan match...'

Shashi Tharoor on not getting invited to Modi's swearing-in ceremony: 'Will watch India-Pakistan match...'

Livemint

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor plans to watch India-Pakistan cricket match instead of attending Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony for a record third term.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor during the extended Congress Working Committee meeting in New Delhi on Saturday

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor is likely to be watching an India-Pakistan cricket match as Narendra Modi takes oath for a record third term. The newly re-elected lawmaker told reporters that he had not been invited to the swearing-in ceremony slated to take place on Sunday. Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi is set to take the oath at 7:15 pm.

“I have not been invited to the swearing-in, so I'll be watching the (India vs Pakistan) match," he told ANI after the Congress parliamentary party meeting here on Saturday.

India and Pakistan are set to play a World Cup T-20 match in the United States on June 9 at around 8 PM IST.

(With inputs from agencies)

