Shashi Tharoor questions Govt's delimitation push: 'No established democracy does this'

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has questioned the government's proposal to expand the Lok Sabha to 850 seats through a delimitation bill, arguing that a substantially larger House could undermine parliamentary functioning rather than strengthen democracy.

In an opinion piece published in the Indian Express on 30 July, Tharoor said the government's justification — that the Lok Sabha's strength has remained frozen while India's population has more than doubled — appears mathematically sound but overlooks the institutional consequences of creating what he described as an ‘unwieldy’ legislature.

“Amid all the other major challenges of the looming delimitation exercise — notably the severe political and federal friction caused by penalising southern states for successful population control, while disproportionately rewarding the northern Hindi heartland for its failures — a basic question remains unaddressed: Does it make any sense to have a legislature so massive and structurally unwieldy? No established democracy does,” Tharoor wrote.

In April this year, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance government failed to pass a contentious delimitation Bill – linked to women’s reservation – due to a united opposition vote.

The government needed 352 votes in the Lok Sabha but secured only 298, while 230 members voted against the bill. During voting on the Delimitation Bill in April, the NDA received 298 votes in favour, out of the 528 MPs present at the time of voting in the Lok Sabha. The ruling alliance fell short by 54 votes.

The Delimitation Bill, 2026, aims to redraw India's electoral map, expand the Lok Sabha from 550 to 850 seats, and implement a 33% reservation for women.

The government is said to be planning to move a revised bill in Parliament during the ongoing Monsoon Session. The bill has not been listed yet.

Tharoor argues that mature democracies cap the size of their legislatures to preserve meaningful debate, committee scrutiny, and individual lawmaker participation.

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Tharoor cited the United States House of Representatives, which has remained capped at 435 members since 1929 despite the country's population nearly tripling, saying democracies have generally preferred larger constituencies and stronger institutional support over continually expanding legislatures.

‘Silent placeholders' An 850-member Lok Sabha would leave little time for most MPs to participate in debates, ask questions or introduce private members' bills, effectively reducing many legislators to ‘silent placeholders,’ Tharoor argues.

The Congress MP also argued that an oversized Parliament could further weaken legislative oversight of the executive.

He said that as opportunities for individual MPs to participate diminish, power naturally shifts towards the government and party leaderships, turning Parliament into what he described as a "rubber stamp" rather than an institution capable of holding the executive accountable.

Tharoor also expressed concern that such a transformation could hollow out parliamentary democracy by replacing substantive debate with symbolic representation.

Responding to the government's argument that MPs today represent increasingly large populations, Tharoor said Members of Parliament are primarily responsible for national legislation, oversight of the Union government, foreign policy and macroeconomic governance, rather than resolving local civic issues.

Instead of dramatically increasing the size of the Lok Sabha, he argued that India should strengthen municipalities, panchayats, and state legislatures, while considering expanding the number of MLAs where necessary.

‘Unwieldy mega-chamber’ Tharoor concluded that Indian democracy would be better served by preserving Parliament's ability to deliberate effectively rather than creating one of the world's largest legislatures.

An oversized Parliament could further weaken legislative oversight of the executive.

"The proposal to expand the Lok Sabha to 850 would create a House that is not a forum for governance but an echo chamber for the government, Tharoor said.