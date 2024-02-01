Shashi Tharoor says Budget 2024 'couched in vauge language, without enough substance’
Budget 2024: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said that Nirmala Sitharaman talked about foreign investment without acknowledging that that investment has come down
In one of the first reactions to the Budget 2024 speech of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Congress Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor called it a “very disappointing speech" and said that the minister said a number of things in “vague" language.
During her Budget 2024 speech, Nirmala Sitharaman mentioned the foreign direct investment inflow from 2014-2023, which was pegged at $590 billion. "That is twice the inflow during 2005-14. For encouraging sustained foreign investment, we are negotiating bilateral investment treaties with our foreign partners, in the spirit of ‘first develop India,’ the finance minister said.
However, the FDI inflow in India has experienced a decline when observed over the past some quarters. After reaching its highest point at $70 billion in the second quarter of 2021, the FDI has reduced to $33 billion in the second quarter of 2023.
'Next 5 years will be crucial…'
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the upcoming 5 years will be very crucial as these will the years of unprecedented development for India to realise the goal of becoming a developed country by 2047.
"The Indian economy has witnessed a positive transformation in the last 10 years. People are looking towards the future with hope. In 2014, the country was facing enormous challenges. With Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas, the Narendra Modi-led government overcame those challenges," said Finance Minister Sitharaman in her Budget 2024 speech.
