Shashi Tharoor’s selfie with BJP leader goes viral amid reports of rift with Congress, ‘Good to exchange words…’

  • Shashi Tharoor had faced backlash from Congress leadership for praising PM Modi post his US trip and lauding the Kerala LDF government's industrial policy. Amid reports of a rift, he shared a photo with Britain's Secretary of State for Business and BJP leader.

Livemint
25 Feb 2025
Shashi Tharoor faced backlash from Congress leadership for praising PM Modi post his US trip and lauding the Kerala LDF government’s industrial policy

Amid ongoing reports of rift with the Congress, senior party leader Shashi Tharoor on February 25 has now shared a picture with Jonathan Reynolds, Secretary of State for the Department for Business and Trade of the United Kingdom along with BJP leader and Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.

Taking to X, Thiruvananthapuram MP wrote, “Good to exchange words with Jonathan Reynolds, Britain’s Secretary of State for Business and Trade, in the company of his Indian counterpart, Commerce & Industry Minister ⁦@PiyushGoyal⁩. The long-stalled FTA negotiations have been revived, which is most welcome”

Shashi Tharoor reportedly drew the ire of Congress’ high command for praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi after his US visit. Recently, he also applauded the Kerala Left Democratic Front (LDF) government’s industrial policy. In an article in The New Indian Express, Tharoor highlighted the government's achievements in fostering a positive startup ecosystem and introducing new industrial policies. Tharoor on Sunday clarified that he did not praise the CPI(M)-led government in Kerala, but instead highlighted the state's progress in the start-up sector.

In addition to this, earlier, Tharoor also had reportedly expressed dissatisfaction over him being sidelined in the Congress and lack of opportunities such as no inclusion in major Parliamentary debates. To these, Rahul Gandhi had no answer, reports say.

Is Shashi Tharoor looking for ‘other options’?

Recently, in a podcast with Indian Express Malayalam, Shashi Tharoor shared some suggestions for the Congress ahead of the Kerala Assembly election, which will be held in 2026.

Tharoor also said that the rival BJP beats the Congress in having strong organisational set-up within the party. He also said if the Congress did not need his services, he had other “options”.

On February 23, the Congress MP refused to comment when asked if "all is well between you and the Congress." Instead, he asked reporters to rather focus on "important" India-Pakistan match. A day prior, he had shared a quote from English poet Thomas Gray whcih read, "Where ignorance is bliss, 'tis folly to be wise." Many reports claimed that his social media post had a "cryptic" message amid “the buzz of a rift between him and the Congress.

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published:25 Feb 2025, 01:39 PM IST
