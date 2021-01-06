OPEN APP
Home >Politics >News >Shashi Tharoor suggests cancelling Republic Day festivities due to Covid-19
A file photo of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. (PTI)
A file photo of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. (PTI)

Shashi Tharoor suggests cancelling Republic Day festivities due to Covid-19

1 min read . Updated: 06 Jan 2021, 01:27 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has suggested cancelling the Republic Day festivities
  • 'Getting crowds to cheer the parade as usual would be irresponsible,' Shashi Tharoor tweeted

New Delhi: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has suggested cancelling the Republic Day festivities after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson cancelled his India visit due to the the coronavirus situation in the UK.

"Now that @BorisJohnson's visit to India this month has been cancelled due to the COVID Second Wave, & we don't have a Chief Guest on Republic Day, why not go one step farther & cancel the festivities altogether?" Shashi Tharoor tweeted.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

"Getting crowds to cheer the parade as usual would be irresponsible," he added.

Also Read | The race to take fashion retail online

Meanwhile, the number of people who have tested positive for the new UK variant of SARS-CoV-2 in the country has climbed to 71, the Union Health Ministry said today.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was scheduled to attend the Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi as chief guest, cancelled his visit to India due to the rising infection rates created by the new coronavirus variant in the UK.

The presence of the new UK variant has already been reported by several countries including Denmark, the Netherlands, Australia, Italy, Sweden, France, Spain, Switzerland, Germany, Canada, Japan, Lebanon and Singapore.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout