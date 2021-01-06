Shashi Tharoor suggests cancelling Republic Day festivities due to Covid-19

New Delhi: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has suggested cancelling the Republic Day festivities after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson cancelled his India visit due to the the coronavirus situation in the UK.

"Now that @BorisJohnson's visit to India this month has been cancelled due to the COVID Second Wave, & we don't have a Chief Guest on Republic Day, why not go one step farther & cancel the festivities altogether?" Shashi Tharoor tweeted.

"Getting crowds to cheer the parade as usual would be irresponsible," he added.

Meanwhile, the number of people who have tested positive for the new UK variant of SARS-CoV-2 in the country has climbed to 71, the Union Health Ministry said today.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was scheduled to attend the Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi as chief guest, cancelled his visit to India due to the rising infection rates created by the new coronavirus variant in the UK.

The presence of the new UK variant has already been reported by several countries including Denmark, the Netherlands, Australia, Italy, Sweden, France, Spain, Switzerland, Germany, Canada, Japan, Lebanon and Singapore.

