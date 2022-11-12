Shashi Tharoor supporters in Congress polls will join BJP, says Assam CM; MP reacts2 min read . 12 Nov 2022
- Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed that BJP has a democratic mechanism and its President is not remote controlled
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took a jibe at his former party Congress on Saturday and claimed that if Shashi Tharoor had won the elections for the post of party president, he would have believed that democracy has arrived in the Congress. He also expressed hope that those Congress workers who voted for Tharoor will eventually join BJP.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took a jibe at his former party Congress on Saturday and claimed that if Shashi Tharoor had won the elections for the post of party president, he would have believed that democracy has arrived in the Congress. He also expressed hope that those Congress workers who voted for Tharoor will eventually join BJP.
"The outcome of the Congress' so-called internal elections was known and declared even before the counting of votes. The only democratic people in the Congress were the 1,000 delegates who showed the courage to vote for Shashi Tharoor. I expect them to join BJP soon," Sarma said speaking to the news agency ANI.
"The outcome of the Congress' so-called internal elections was known and declared even before the counting of votes. The only democratic people in the Congress were the 1,000 delegates who showed the courage to vote for Shashi Tharoor. I expect them to join BJP soon," Sarma said speaking to the news agency ANI.
The comment evoked a response from the Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor who said that only those who don't have the courage to fight the BJP will be tempted to join it.
“Those who show courage will never join the BJP, it is those who do not have the courage to fight who might be tempted to do so," news agency ANI quoted Tharoor as saying.
Sarma rejected the perception that BJP is not democratic or does not hold polls within the party and emphasized that BJP President is appointed through a democratic process and is not remotely controlled. He said by 2024, BJP will be expanding to two-three states and the expansion will continue, "by 2029, you will see the BJP everywhere in the country," the Assam CM added while speaking at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit (HTLS).
In the Congress Presidential Elections, which were conducted in October, Mallikarjun Kharge polled 7,897 of the valid votes (84.14 percent) while his rival Shashi Tharoor polled 1,072 (11.4 percent). Kharge took over as the first non-Gandhi chief of the Congress Party in two and a half decades, but political pundits claim that as he was supported by the Gandhi family during elections, the real decisions will still come from the Gandhi family.