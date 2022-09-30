Congress MP Shashi Tharoor is scheduled to submit his nomination papers for the upcoming presidential elections of the All India Congress Committee on Friday.
After welcoming Digvijay Singh as another contender for Congress President polls, MP Shashi Tharoor will submit his nomination for the same on Friday. Digvijay Singh will also file his nomination today.
Shashi Tharoor will visit 24 Akbar Road at 12.15 pm tomorrow, reported an Agency. After filing his nomination, Shashi Tharoor will subsequently hold a press conference at 1.00 pm at his residence at 97 Lodhi Estate. Another party leader Digvijaya Singh will also file nominations between 11 am and 3 pm for the polls on the same day.
Shashi Tharoor not only welcomed Digvijay Singh's candidacy but also said that they have agreed to consider it a friendly contest. Taking it on Twitter, Shashi Tharoor their battle will not be a battle between two rivals but a contest among colleagues, as both of them want Indian National Congress to win.
Earlier, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot was assumed to be the front runner in the race for Congress Party President. But after the political crisis in Rajasthan, he announced to back off his name from the elections.
"I met Rahul Gandhi in Kochi and requested him to fight the polls (for Congress President). When he didn't accept, I said I'll contest but now with that incident (political crisis in Rajasthan), I have decided not to contest the elections," CM Gehlot said.
Gehlot's announcement came after he visited the party's interim chief Sonia Gandhi's residence at 10 Janpath in the national capital.
Whatever happened in the state in the past two days had shocked everyone: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot
A group of Ashok Gehlot's loyalists created a ruckus in Rajasthan's political environment over the change in leadership in the state after Ashok Gehlot's nomination for Congress President. Soon after the political turmoil was controlled, Ashok Gehlot withdrew his name from the President Polls.
Rajasthan CM further apologised for the ruckus in Rajasthan that was created by his loyalists over the possible candidature of Sachin Pilot as the next Rajasthan CM, after Gehlot was set to file his nomination. In a similar context, Gehlot said that whatever happened in the state in the past two days had shocked everyone.
Answering a question about his CM post in Rajasthan in the future, Rajasthan CM said, "I won't decide that, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi will decide that."
"One-line resolution is our tradition. Unfortunately, a situation arose that resolution wasn't passed. It was my moral responsibility (to pass the resolution), but despite being a CM I couldn't get it passed," he added.
Talking to agency reporters, Ashok Gehlot said the party works under the Congress president. Major decisions that will decide the fate of the party will be taken in the future. He also addressed the worry of Congress party workers over the future of the party and in which manner it will progress under the new leadership.
