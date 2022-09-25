The upcoming polls would certainly be historic as the new president would replace Sonia Gandhi, the longest-serving party president who has been at the helm since 1998, barring the two years between 2017 and 2019 when Rahul Gandhi took over. In the post-Independence era, a person from the Gandhi family has been at the helm of the party for about 40 years in total. After Independence, the party has been led by 16 people so far, of which five have been presidents from the Gandhi family