Tharoor's close aide Aalim Javeri collected the forms from the office of the party's central election authority chairman Madhusudan Mistry at the AICC headquarters
NEW DELHI :Thiruvananthapuram Congress MP Shahshi Tharoor had collected the nomination form for the All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Poll scheduled to be held on 17 October. The development a day after Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot announced that he would contest the polls.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had on 23 September announced his All India Congress Committee president poll bid. “It's decided that I'll contest (for the post of Congress President). I'll fix the date soon (to file his nomination). It's a need for the Opposition to be strong, looking at the current position of the country." he had told news agency ANI.
On 24 September, Tharoor's close aide Aalim Javeri collected the forms from the office of the party's central election authority chairman Madhusudan Mistry at the AICC headquarters in Delhi on the first day of the start of the nomination process.
Tharoor is set to face tougher challenge from Gehlot who has been understood to be a Gandhi family loyalist. Gehlot is backed by those batting for status quo and a return of Rahul Gandhi at the top post.
The Grand Old Party is set to see the democratic party president election after two decades. Sonia Gandhi who remains the interim president after Rahul Gandhi quit the post in 2019 gave her nod to Gehlot and Tharoor for contesting the polls and stated that she would not be taking any sides.
Tharoor on Monday had met Sonia Gandhi and expressed his intention to contest poll, while the Congress president conveyed that she would stay "neutral" in the elections, according to people familiar with the situation.
Sonia Gandhi welcomed the idea of more people contesting the poll and dispelled the notion that there would be an "official candidate".
This will be the first time since 1988 a non-Gandhi will become the Congress chief. The last time Sitaram Kesri defeated Sharad Pawar and Rajesh Pilot to snatch the top job. Kesari, however, had to make way for Sonia Gandhi in 1998.
