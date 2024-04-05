Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor owns assets of over ₹ 55 crore, almost doubled in the past 10 years.

Senior Congress Shashi Tharoor, who is eyeing a fourth consecutive win from the Thiruvananthapuram constituency in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024 scheduled in seven phases beginning on April 19, has declared his assets's value in nomination papers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He owns assets of over ₹55 crore, almost doubled in the past 10 years. In 2014, Tharoor had declared assets of over ₹23 crore while in 2019, he had over ₹35 crore.

The Thiruvananthapuram MP, in the affidavit filed along with his nomination papers, revealed that he has movable assets worth over ₹49 crore, which include investments in different bonds, debentures, mutual funds, and other securities, along with deposits in 19 bank accounts. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Besides this, Tharoor's movable assets also include 534 grams of gold worth ₹32 lakh and ₹36,000 as cash in hand, as per his affidavit. In FY23, Tharoor had a total income of over ₹4.32 crore, he said.

According to his affidavit, the Congress MP owns two cars — a Maruti Ciaz and a Maruti XL6.

His immovable assets are valued at over ₹6.75 crore which include a self-acquired 10.47-acre land in Thiruvananthapuram of over ₹6.20 crore, an inherited one-fourth share in a 2.51-acre agricultural land in Palakkad valued at ₹1.56 lakh, and his residence in the state capital, currently valued at about ₹52 lakh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shashi Tharoor has a Ph.D. in Law and Diplomacy from Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy (Tufts University, USA) and a Doctor of Letters in International Affairs (Honorary) from the University of Puget Sound, USA.

The Congress leader is accused in nine cases including promoting enmity between different groups in Kolkata, unlawful assembly and rioting in Kerala, defamation cases in Delhi and Kerala, and others across the country.

All 20 seats of Kerala are going to polls in the second phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on April 26. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With PTI inputs)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!