Shashi Tharoor's on Bilawal Bhutto-led US delegation: 'Sympathise with his mother's death due to terror but...'

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor sympathises with Bilawal Bhutto over his mother's death but questions Pakistan's claims of innocence regarding terrorism, referencing Hillary Clinton's quote about breeding vipers in one's backyard.

Updated5 Jun 2025, 08:42 AM IST
In response to Pakistan diplomatic delegation to the United States claiming that they are innocent, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor noted even though he sympathises Bilawal Bhutto Zardari over his mother death due to terrorism but ‘'How can you breed vipers in your backyard and expect them to bite only your neighbours?’

Shashi Tharoor said, “They (Pakistan) are claiming to be innocent, had nothing to do with this and they themselves are victims of terrorism. Indeed, I know that Bilawal Bhutto's mother was killed and one sympathise with the young man for the loss of his mother to terrorism. But, the famous quote of Hillary Clinton comes back to haunt all the Pakistan which is 'How can you breed vipers in your backyard and expect them to bite only your neighbours?”

Meanwhile, a parliamentary delegation from Pakistan led byPPP Chairman and former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is also set to arrive in Washington, DC.

Speaking to reporters at the United Nations headquarters in New York, Zardari—who met UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres along with his delegation—said they would meet US government representatives and lawmakers in the American capital.

“The President of the United States has a unique opportunity to deliver on his commitment to peace within the context of India and Pakistan. The United States enjoys good relations with Pakistan and enjoys good relations with India…we will be seeking to encourage the United States and other international players to play their role, to facilitate this process,” Zardari said.

On the Pakistani delegation arriving in Washington the same day, Deora said, “There is no doubt in anyone’s mind in the United States that Pakistan is a banana republic, a failed state, a terror exporter, a country where the civilian government has no power, (it’s) the army that controls the power. So I don’t think that it matters to India that there’s a Pakistani delegation trying to play copy and paste.”

