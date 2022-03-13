Shatrughan Sinha, Babul Supriyo to contest LS, Assembly bypolls from TMC ticket

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday announced that former union minister Shatrughan Sinha will contest Lok Sabha by-polls from Asansol

Whereas Babul Supriyo will contest Assembly by-election from Ballygunge from the TMC's ticket.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday announced that former union minister Shatrughan Sinha will contest Lok Sabha by-polls from Asansol. Whereas Babul Supriyo will contest Assembly by-election from Ballygunge from the TMC's ticket.

In a tweet, Banerjee wrote, "Sri Babul Supriyo, former union minister and noted singer, will be our candidate in Vidhansabha by- election from Ballygunge".

In a tweet, Banerjee wrote, "Sri Babul Supriyo, former union minister and noted singer, will be our candidate in Vidhansabha by- election from Ballygunge". Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

The Trinamool Congress Supreme added, "Shatrughan Sinha, former Union Minister and famed actor, will be our candidate in Lok Sabha by-election from Asansol".

