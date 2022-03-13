Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Politics / News /  Shatrughan Sinha, Babul Supriyo to contest LS, Assembly bypolls from TMC ticket

Shatrughan Sinha, Babul Supriyo to contest LS, Assembly bypolls from TMC ticket

Lok Sabha by-election: Shatrughan Sinha, former Union Minister and famed actor will contest from Asansol
1 min read . 12:42 PM IST Livemint

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday announced that former union minister Shatrughan Sinha will contest Lok Sabha by-polls from Asansol

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday announced that former union minister Shatrughan Sinha will contest Lok Sabha by-polls from Asansol. Whereas Babul Supriyo will contest Assembly by-election from Ballygunge from the TMC's ticket.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday announced that former union minister Shatrughan Sinha will contest Lok Sabha by-polls from Asansol. Whereas Babul Supriyo will contest Assembly by-election from Ballygunge from the TMC's ticket.

In a tweet, Banerjee wrote, "Sri Babul Supriyo, former union minister and noted singer, will be our candidate in Vidhansabha by- election from Ballygunge".

In a tweet, Banerjee wrote, "Sri Babul Supriyo, former union minister and noted singer, will be our candidate in Vidhansabha by- election from Ballygunge".

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

 

The Trinamool Congress Supreme added, "Shatrughan Sinha, former Union Minister and famed actor, will be our candidate in Lok Sabha by-election from Asansol".

 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!