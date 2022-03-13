Shatrughan Sinha, Babul Supriyo to contest LS, Assembly bypolls from TMC ticket

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday announced that former union minister Shatrughan Sinha will contest Lok Sabha by-polls from Asansol. Whereas Babul Supriyo will contest Assembly by-election from Ballygunge from the TMC's ticket.
In a tweet, Banerjee wrote, "Sri Babul Supriyo, former union minister and noted singer, will be our candidate in Vidhansabha by- election from Ballygunge".