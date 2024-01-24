'She is our didi, we respect her’: INDIA parties deny internal rift after Mamata Banerjee's call for ‘solo’ fight in WB
AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj believes TMC, Congress, and the alliance will resolve differences, expressing hope that all INDIA bloc parties will fight elections together.
After West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerje's announcement that her party will fight Lok Sabha polls in the state alone, other parties in INDIA have been trying to alleviate the situation hoping for a reunification of TMC with the bloc.
Amid speculations of TMC's stance on Lok Sabha elections, the party supremo on Wednesday announced that her party Trinamool Congress would fight alone in Bengal.
"I had no discussions with the Congress party. I have always said that in Bengal, we will fight alone. I am not concerned about what will be done in the country but we are a secular party and in Bengal, we will alone will defeat BJP. I gave many proposals but they rejected them from the beginning. From then, we have decided to fight the elections in Bengal alone" the TMC supremo said.
She also claimed that the grand old party didn't inform her about the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra's schedule of passing through Bengal. Her remark is in contrast with Congress's claimes that they had invited all INDIA bloc parties to join the Yatra.
