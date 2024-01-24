After West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerje's announcement that her party will fight Lok Sabha polls in the state alone, other parties in INDIA have been trying to alleviate the situation hoping for a reunification of TMC with the bloc. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Rajya Sabha MP, Manoj Jha said that the statement was given in some particular situation and said that INDIA parties will solve the conflict.

"Please wait for some time. Maybe the statement was given in some particular situation. If there is a conflict then the alliance (INDIA) would solve it." said Manoj Jha.

INDIA bloc alliance is facing internal disagreements over seat-sharing in different states. Another INDIA bloc member, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is also locked in hectic negotiations with the Congress on seat sharing in Delhi and Punjab. The Kejriwal-led party believes that TMC, Congress and the alliance will resolve any differences.

"TMC is a big party in West Bengal, Congress and the Left has always been fighting against them. So seat sharing with TMC will be a little difficult. The issues between them will be resolved. Mamata Banerjee and Rahul Gandhi are committed to the success of the INDIA bloc. We are hopeful that all parties in the INDIA bloc will fight elections together," said AAP leader and Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj.

Earlier on Wednesday, NCP working persident Supriya Sule denied of any internal rift in the alliance and said that all the member parties are in frequent conversation with each other.

"She is our didi and we love and respect her. The alliance (INDIA) is united and we will all fight together. There will be no loss to the alliance. The model in every state will be different. There is no infight in the alliance. We are in frequent conversation," Sule told ANI on Wednesday.

Amid speculations of TMC's stance on Lok Sabha elections, the party supremo on Wednesday announced that her party Trinamool Congress would fight alone in Bengal.

"I had no discussions with the Congress party. I have always said that in Bengal, we will fight alone. I am not concerned about what will be done in the country but we are a secular party and in Bengal, we will alone will defeat BJP. I gave many proposals but they rejected them from the beginning. From then, we have decided to fight the elections in Bengal alone" the TMC supremo said.

She also claimed that the grand old party didn't inform her about the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra's schedule of passing through Bengal. Her remark is in contrast with Congress's claimes that they had invited all INDIA bloc parties to join the Yatra.

