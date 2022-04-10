Pakistan opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has been nominated as the prime ministerial candidate to replace Imran Khan after the latter lost a no-confidence vote.

Sharif is the younger brother of three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who was dismissed then jailed on corruption charges in 2017 and is currently in Britain after being released from prison two years later for medical treatment.

He has served for years as chief minister of Punjab province, the Sharif family's power base, and also president of the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N).

The 70-year-old jointly inherited the family's steel business as a young man and was first elected to provincial office in 1988.

During his stints as chief minister in the years that followed, he presided over a series of big-ticket infrastructure projects, including Pakistan's first metro bus service.

Pakistan's assembly will vote on 11 April (Monday) to elect a new PM.

Imran Khan loses no-trust vote

Sharif's appointment comes Imran Khan became the first prime minister of Pakistan to lose a no-trust vote in the National Assembly.

Despite several attempts to block the no-confidence motion, the voting took place after midnight in which as many as 174 members voted in favour of the motion in the 342-member House while members of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were absent.

Notably, no PM has completed a full five-year tenure in Pakistan so far.

The voting took place after a high political drama in the assembly with the Supreme Court overturning the decision of the Deputy Speaker to reject the opposition sponsored no-confidence motion against the ruling PTI-led coalition.

Imran Khan sought to link the opposition's move to oust him through a no-trust vote with "foreign conspiracy" and named the United States in some of his speeches. However, the United States rejected his allegations. Imran Khan also gave calls for people to take to the streets while the joint opposition remained steadfast in its objective of defeating him.

Imran Khan Niazi is a former Pakistani cricketer, who after leading the country to victory in the 1992 World Cup Final, retired from cricket and joined politics. He is the founding Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

