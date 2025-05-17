Shehbaz Sharif ‘pakde gaye’: Pakistani influencer exposes Pakistan PM's blatant lies about India

Pakistani influencer Waqar Malik has exposed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s blatant lies. In a social media video on May 16, the political analyst has categorically pointed out how the Pakistani PM told a fictional story about the India-Pakistan conflict.

The video starts with a clip, where PM Shehbaz Sharif shares an early morning incident.

After his Fajr (before sunrise) prayer, he went for a swim, keeping his secure phone close. During that time, Army Chief General Asif Munir called him to discuss the current situation.

Munir said the enemy (read India) had been strongly responded to and now wanted a ceasefire. Sharif replied that this was a sign of success. The enemy had been hit hard and was now asking for peace.

The Pakistani PM claims to have told the Army Chief that such a moment deserved respect

“Aapne dushman ko ek bharpoor thappad maara hai. Uska sar chakra gaya. Ab wo ceasefire par majboor hai. To aap bismillah karen, aur is ceasefire ke offer ko qaboor karen (You’ve given the enemy a strong slap. His head is spinning. Now he’s being forced into a ceasefire. So go ahead, say Bismillah, and accept this ceasefire offer.),” says the Pak PM.

Pakistani influencer Waqar Malik criticised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in a sarcastic video. Malik says the PM agreed to a ceasefire with India during the early morning (Fajr) hours without consulting his cabinet or Parliament.

“Ab ye pakde gaye hain. Inka sara khel pakda gaya hai dono chalakon ke. Chalak banda chalaaki me kuch na kuch galti karta hai. Aur hum to baithe huye hain inki galtiyan pakadne ke liye (Now, they’ve been caught. The whole game of both the cunning ones has been exposed. A clever person always makes some mistakes while being too smart. And, we’re sitting right here, waiting to catch their mistakes), the Pakistani influencer says.

Malik pointed out that, in Shahbaz Sharif’s version, India had attacked Sindh and Punjab 12 hours after the ceasefire was agreed upon.

Malik also blamed the prime minister’s decision for the loss of Pakistani soldiers, including a squadron leader and several airmen. He suggested that the lack of a military response was linked to the PM’s hasty decision.

Pakistan did no harm to India He mocked the government for not thinking strategically and asked why India would attack if it had asked for a ceasefire. “Use basic common sense,” he urged.

“Can this be true? If we said yes to a ceasefire early in the morning, why would India attack in the evening? If India itself requested the ceasefire, why would they attack?” Waqar Malik asks.

Half an hour after that, US President Donald Trump spoke about the ceasefire, he points out.

“Which means the ceasefire offer did not come from India. It came from a Trump representative. Someone from the US ordered Asif Munir to put an end to the war. And, we agreed,” he says.