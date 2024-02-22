Shehbaz Sharif to be Pakistan PM and Asif Ali Zardari President. What it means for India
Sharif, 72, is the younger brother of Nawaz Sharif, the three-time former PM of Pakistan. Unlike Imran Khan, Nawaz has been seeking rapprochement with India in the recent past and has made many conciliatory statements, especially after his return from exile in the run-up to polls.
Shehbaz Sharif is all set to return as the Prime Minister and Asif Ali Zardari as the President of Pakistan after the two old-guard parties, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), reached a power-sharing agreement.
