Shehzad Poonawalla quits BJP? Updated X bio triggers speculation

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla has updated his X bio with no mention of the BJP in it, setting off speculation that he may have quit the party.

There was no official confirmation to this as Poonawalla could not be reached for comments despite repeated attempts.

"Religion, Islam, Culture, Hindu, ideology-Bhartiya, Author: GST ki Yatra; Lifelong follower of PM Narendra Modi," Poonawalla mentioned in his updated bio.

He also posted a screenshot of his updated bio on X.

This comes days after Poonawalla hinted his exit from the BJP, saying time has come to move on from active politics. Poonawala has tendered his resignation to the top brass of the BJP and cited personal reasons behind the decision, News18 reported citing sources.

On Friday, he reposted videos in which he made those remarks in various interviews.

“It is a problem that we merge the political goal with electoral goal. They are two different things. Thinking that I make societal contribution only after my electoral goals are met is a mistake. If I don't become an MP, does that mean I have no contribution in society and politics? Should I spend all my energy on running behind these positions? I think everyone should think what they can contribute for the country. Some people contribute my becoming elected representatives, while some go out of this system and try to contribute. That does not mean we are apolitical," he said in one of the clips.

NDTV said Poonawalla has confirmed his resignation to the TV channel.

Who is Shehzad Poonawalla? Poonawalla has been one of the prominent BJP faces on TV debates.

A lawyer by training, Shehzad began his political journey with the Congress. He shot to prominence in 2017 when he publicly challenged the internal Congress election process, claiming it was rigged in favour of Rahul Gandhi to elevate him to the post of party president.

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After quitting the Congress, he joined the BJP and was designated the party's national spokesperson.

Shehzad is the younger brother of well-known political commentator Tehseen Poonawala. The two brothers had a very public fallout after Shehzad quit the Congress and started attacking the party and its leadership in TV debates.