Sheikh Hasina resignation: ‘Only PM Modi can save minorities in Bangladesh’, claims BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar

BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar said that minorities in Bangladesh are facing serious threats and that only Prime Minister Narendra Modi can ensure their safety and protect their property.

He also stressed the need for urgent measures to safeguard the interests of these minorities. Mishra told ANI, “Planned attacks are happening against the minorities in Bangladesh. Their properties are looted. The military has got support in there. This will become a threat to our country in the future. Our Prime Minister Naredra Modi and the Union Home Minister Amit Shah took the initiative to provide minorities with citizenship, then, it is their responsibility to protect them now. Action must be taken soon. Only PM Modi can deal with this kind of situation and save them.”

“I am speaking as a member of the Hindu Bengal unit. I don't care about whosoever forms the government in Bangladesh. My only concern is that no damage must be caused to the lives and properties of the minorities,” he highlighted.

The political situation in Bangladesh remains unstable after Sheikh Hasina’s resignation amid escalating protests. Initially sparked by students demanding the abolition of the quota system for government jobs, the demonstrations have expanded into widespread anti-government protests.

Recent clashes in Dhaka have led to at least 135 deaths, including 14 police officers, with hundreds more injured, according to local media.

Following her resignation, Sheikh Hasina arrived in India on Monday evening. It is uncertain whether she will remain in Delhi or move on to another location, with speculation that she might travel to London.

In response to the crisis, the Cabinet Committee on Security met at the Prime Minister's residence on Monday. The meeting, attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, addressed the situation in Bangladesh, with senior officials also present for the briefing.