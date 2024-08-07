Sheikh Hasina’s ouster from Bangladesh stirs ‘citizenship to Hindus’ debate in India. Will CAA come into play? 5 points

Bangladesh Unrest: Soon after Sheikh Hasina resigned as prime minister of Bangladesh and fled her country on August 5, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader from West Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari said that Delhi should get ready to accommodate over ‘one crore Hindus’ from the neighbouring country coming to India.

Adhikari, the leader of opposition in West Bengal, also met Union home minister Amit Shah in the national capital to flag the alleged attacks on minority Hindus in Bangladesh.

Adhikari's Claim Adhikari told Shah that the situation in Bangladesh highlights the significance of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) amid reports of attacks on Hindu community in the neighbouring country. Shah is said to have told Adhikari that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government is taking appropriate action in the matter, according to news agency PTI.

Bangladesh has plunged into political crisis after Hasina fled the country amid weeks-long protests against her government and family. Hasina’s exit, ending her 15-year-rule, was followed by arson on the streets with the protesters vandalising residences, offices and other buildings associated with the former prime minister’s party Awami League and her family. Several Hindu temples, including the ISKCON and Kali temples were reportedly destroyed.

The Hindus, who constitute eight per cent of Bangladesh's population of 17 crore, are said to have historically supported Awami League, founded by Hasina's father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Deb Barma flags 'Illegal' Movement In Tripura, however, senior leader and BJP ally, Pradyut Deb Barma sought an assurance from the Centre that any such influx from Bangladesh would be stopped.

The Tipra Motha Party chief expressed concern about protecting the borders saying Tripura, West Bengal, Meghalaya and Assam could face the repercussion as a "strong anti-India sentiment" was growing in the neighbouring country.

He later said that Home Minister Shah had assured him that the borders were well-guarded, to prevent any ‘illegal’ movement. Tripura CM Manik Saha also said that no one will be allowed to enter India through borders

BSF officials said personnel guarding the 4,096 km borders with Bangladesh in Bengal, Tripura, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Assam have been put on high alert to check possible influx due to the unrest.

The ‘Outsider’ The CAA, notified in March, offers citizenship for persecuted minorities in Muslim-majority countries – Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan – who arrived in India by December 31, 2014.

While in West Bengal, the BJP keeps raising the CAA-related issues in West Bengal – the state with considerable number of Bangladeshi Hindu refugees – it has a different connotation in the Northeastern states, including Tripura, where protest against influx of ‘outsiders’ is a strong political tool.

Not applicable to present Bangladesh crisis Anybody entering India due to the ongoing conflict in Bangladesh cannot apply for Indian citizenship under the CAA, as per the rules. This is because the Act specifies a cut-off date for people belonging religious minorities from the three countries to apply for Indian citizenship is December 31, 2014.

“It is specifically for individuals who entered India on or before 31st December, 2014, and belonging to Hindu or Sikh or Buddhist or Jain or Parsi or Christian community from Pakistan or Afghanistan or Bangladesh,” reads the Indian Citizesnhip Online Portal meant for applying for citizenship through CAA.

Mamata's Pro-Govt Stand Adhikari also took a jibe at Trinamool Congress saying that now everybody will have to acknowledge the need for the CAA. TMC chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had appealed to all, including political parties, to maintain calm saying that she would back any stand taken by the Centre on the issue. Clearly, Banerjee doesn’t want to risk it’s Hindu voters, even as TMC has called the CAA as ‘discriminatory’ towards Muslims.

Earlier, external affairs minister S Jaishankar told Parliament that minorities, their businesses and temples coming under attack at multiple locations in Bangladesh was worrying.