Sheikh Shahjahan arrest: 'BJP should learn Rajdharma from TMC', says MLA; 'Lawfulness will come back', says Bengal Guv
After being on run for 55 days, the West Bengal Police arrested ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sheikh Shahjahan from a house in Minakhah in North 24 Parganas district on Thursday. Sheikh was hiding in Minakhan, around 30 km away from the island of Sandeshkhali on the outskirts of Sunderbans along with a few associates. Shajahan Sheikh, accused of alleged sexual atrocities on women and land grabbing in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali, will be presented before Basirhat Court today at 2 pm.