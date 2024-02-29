After being on run for 55 days, the West Bengal Police arrested ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sheikh Shahjahan from a house in Minakhah in North 24 Parganas district on Thursday. Sheikh was hiding in Minakhan, around 30 km away from the island of Sandeshkhali on the outskirts of Sunderbans along with a few associates. Shajahan Sheikh, accused of alleged sexual atrocities on women and land grabbing in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali, will be presented before Basirhat Court today at 2 pm.

Sheikh was taken into custody within 24 hours of the Calcutta High Court stating that the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) or the West Bengal Police can arrest him. The ruling Trinamool Congress said the arrest was possible as the court cleared the decks, while the BJP dubbed it as scripted.

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose said, "I told you there will be light at the end of the tunnel. That is democracy. We waited but it has been done. This is a lesson for everyone. Now, let's hope a new dawn of lawfulness will come back to Bengal...I am glad that good things are happening".

TMC leader Kunal Ghosh welcomed the steps of the state Police. "Our leader Abhishek Banerjee pointed out earlier that due to some parts of the order from the High Court, State Police have been restrained from taking any action. After Abhishek Banerjee pointed out the problem, the High Court removed the restrictions and the Police became free. We had full trust and full faith in the Police, we said that within a few days, you would see the result and today Shahjahan has been arrested...," he added.

West Bengal BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh said, "We hope that the truth of Sandeshkhali will come out through different kinds of agencies as well as court intervention. Party of the scoundrels and criminals - the TMC - will face the consequences".

On the arrest of TMC MP Santanu Sen said that the arrest of Shahjahan is a prove that the Mamata-led Bengal government follows 'rajdharma' in an administrative manner. "We had taken action against Partha Chatterjee and Jyotipriya Mallick, and similarly, we have taken action against Shibu Hazra and Uttam Sardar and now Sheikh Shahjahan has been arrested. On one side, accused leaders openly move in BJP-ruled states and on the other side our administration doesn't spare accused TMC leaders if there is evidence against them. BJP should learn 'rajdharma' from the TMC".

Responding to TMC's MLAs, BJP's national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, "Shahjahan has been arrested only as a cosmetic measure, it is nothing but eyewash. It only happened when BJP took up the issue of Sandeshkhali, was on the streets and even Courts were forced and constrained to come down heavily on the TMC govt and on the action of Police.".

West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar also said, “Today, due to the agitation of the BJP and the women of Sandeshkhali, the government and Mamata Banerjee are compelled to arrest Sheikh Shahjahan."

BJP leader Rahul Sinha stated that Shajahan Sheikh's arrest has happened because "elections are approaching". He demanded severe punishment against the TMC leader.

